Dr. Shazia Beg, MD
Overview of Dr. Shazia Beg, MD
Dr. Shazia Beg, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They graduated from S U N Y Upstate Medical University Hospital and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.
Dr. Beg works at
Dr. Beg's Office Locations
Lake Nona9975 Tavistock Lakes Blvd Ste 360, Orlando, FL 32827 Directions (407) 266-3627
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr Beg for several years now for lupus and fibromyalgia. With the lupus Dr Beg was concerned about some complaints I had with my heart. she sent me to a cardiologist and long story short they found an issue with a valve, I had open heart surgery and had the valve replaced. The doctor said the valve looked like cauliflower. And they found AFIB as well. Without her I may not be sitting here today she is very thorough she cares she listens to her patients and I would recommend her to anyone and everyone who might need a rheumatologist . I thank God for her.
About Dr. Shazia Beg, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1598928640
Education & Certifications
- Baylor Col of Med
- S U N Y Upstate Medical University Hospital
- Rheumatology
Dr. Beg works at
