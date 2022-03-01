See All Rheumatologists in Orlando, FL
Dr. Shazia Beg, MD

Rheumatology
Map Pin Small Orlando, FL
Overview of Dr. Shazia Beg, MD

Dr. Shazia Beg, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They graduated from S U N Y Upstate Medical University Hospital and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.

Dr. Beg works at UCF Health in Orlando, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Beg's Office Locations

    Lake Nona
    9975 Tavistock Lakes Blvd Ste 360, Orlando, FL 32827 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 266-3627

Hospital Affiliations
  • Adventhealth Orlando

Rheumatoid Arthritis
Psoriatic Arthritis
Lupus
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Psoriatic Arthritis
Lupus

Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Neck Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Scleroderma Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USA Managed Care Organization

    Ratings & Reviews
    Mar 01, 2022
    I have been seeing Dr Beg for several years now for lupus and fibromyalgia. With the lupus Dr Beg was concerned about some complaints I had with my heart. she sent me to a cardiologist and long story short they found an issue with a valve, I had open heart surgery and had the valve replaced. The doctor said the valve looked like cauliflower. And they found AFIB as well. Without her I may not be sitting here today she is very thorough she cares she listens to her patients and I would recommend her to anyone and everyone who might need a rheumatologist . I thank God for her.
    Deborah Clark — Mar 01, 2022
    About Dr. Shazia Beg, MD

    • Rheumatology
    • English
    • 1598928640
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Baylor Col of Med
    Medical Education
    • S U N Y Upstate Medical University Hospital
    Board Certifications
    • Rheumatology
