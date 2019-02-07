Dr. Shazia Faiz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Faiz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shazia Faiz, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Shazia Faiz, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Woodland, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Punjab Medical College Pakistan and is affiliated with Woodland Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Faiz works at
Dignity Health Woodland Clinic632 W Gibson Rd Ste B, Woodland, CA 95695 DirectionsTuesday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Covered California
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- MultiPlan
- Networks By Design
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Western Health Advantage
Dr. Faiz was very thorough. I have a high regard for her professional expertise, and am so glad to have her as a part of my healthcare professionals team.
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 24 years of experience
- English, Punjabi and Urdu
- Female
- 1831392158
- Endocrinology and Metabolism At The Ochsner Clinic Foundation|Ochsner Clin Found
- Ochsner Clin Found|Ochsner Clinic Foundation
- Ochsner Clin Found
- Punjab Medical College Pakistan
- Woodland Memorial Hospital
