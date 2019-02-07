See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Woodland, CA
Dr. Shazia Faiz, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4.1 (10)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Shazia Faiz, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Woodland, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Punjab Medical College Pakistan and is affiliated with Woodland Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Faiz works at Dignity Health Woodland Clinic in Woodland, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Obesity and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dignity Health Woodland Clinic
    632 W Gibson Rd Ste B, Woodland, CA 95695 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Obesity
Osteoporosis
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Obesity
Osteoporosis

Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Obesity
Osteoporosis
Diabetes Type 2
Overweight
Adrenal Gland Diseases
Adrenal Incidentaloma
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetic Ketoacidosis
Dyslipidemia
Goiter
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hyperparathyroidism
Hyperthyroidism
Hypoglycemia
Hypogonadism
Hypothyroidism
Lipedema
Lipid Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Osteopenia
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Testicular Dysfunction
Thyroid Cyst
Thyroid Goiter
Thyroid Nodule
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia
VAP Lipid Testing
Abnormal Thyroid
Adrenal Insufficiency
Allergies
Alzheimer's Disease
Arthritis
Autoimmune Diseases
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases
Benign Tumor
Bone Disorders
Breast Diseases
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Common Cold
Congestive Heart Failure
Continuous Glucose Monitoring
Cushing's Syndrome
Diabetes
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetic Neuropathy
Diet Counseling
Endocrine Disorders
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Erectile Dysfunction
Exercise Counseling
Female Infertility
Gestational Diabetes
Gout
Graves' Disease
Growth Hormone Deficiency
Gynecomastia
Hashimoto's Disease
Heart Disease
Hormone Imbalance
Hyperaldosteronism
Hypercalcemia
Hypertension
Hypoparathyroidism
Hypopituitarism
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia
Influenza (Flu)
Insulin Pump Therapy
Kidney Disease
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Nutritional Counseling
Overactive Bladder
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
Potassium Deficiency
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus
Pregnancy-Related Disorders
Proteinuria
Retina Diseases
Sleep Disorders
Subacute Thyroiditis
Symptomatic Menopause
Thyroid Cancer
Thyroid Disease
Thyroiditis
Vitamin D Deficiency
    Ratings & Reviews

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Feb 07, 2019
    Dr. Faiz was very thorough. I have a high regard for her professional expertise, and am so glad to have her as a part of my healthcare professionals team.
    — Feb 07, 2019
    About Dr. Shazia Faiz, MD

    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    • 24 years of experience
    • English, Punjabi and Urdu
    • Female
    • 1831392158
    Education & Certifications

    • Endocrinology and Metabolism At The Ochsner Clinic Foundation|Ochsner Clin Found
    • Ochsner Clin Found|Ochsner Clinic Foundation
    • Ochsner Clin Found
    • Punjab Medical College Pakistan
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Woodland Memorial Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shazia Faiz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Faiz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Faiz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Faiz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Faiz works at Dignity Health Woodland Clinic in Woodland, CA. View the full address on Dr. Faiz’s profile.

    Dr. Faiz has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Obesity and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Faiz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Faiz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Faiz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Faiz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Faiz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

