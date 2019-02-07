Overview

Dr. Shazia Faiz, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Woodland, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Punjab Medical College Pakistan and is affiliated with Woodland Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Faiz works at Dignity Health Woodland Clinic in Woodland, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Obesity and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.