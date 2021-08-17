Overview of Dr. Shazia Hussain, MD

Dr. Shazia Hussain, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Germantown, TN. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Aga Khan U.



Dr. Hussain works at Pediatrics East Inc in Germantown, TN with other offices in Cordova, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.