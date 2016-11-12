See All Pediatricians in Las Vegas, NV
Dr. Shazia Kirmani, MD

Pediatrics
3.6 (18)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Shazia Kirmani, MD

Dr. Shazia Kirmani, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from Aga Khan Medical College, The Aga Khan University and is affiliated with Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center.

Dr. Kirmani works at Southern Nevada Pediatric Center in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kirmani's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Southern Nevada Pediatric Center
    2050 Mariner Dr Ste 150, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 850-5437

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Animal Allergies
Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Animal Allergies

Treatment frequency



Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Neonatal Care Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • AvMed
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bluegrass Family Health
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Culinary Health Fund
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Principal Life
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    About Dr. Shazia Kirmani, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1194837302
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • UCLA Ped Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Stanford Chldns Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Aga Khan Medical College, The Aga Khan University
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shazia Kirmani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kirmani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kirmani has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kirmani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kirmani works at Southern Nevada Pediatric Center in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Dr. Kirmani’s profile.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Kirmani. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kirmani.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kirmani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kirmani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.