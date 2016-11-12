Overview of Dr. Shazia Kirmani, MD

Dr. Shazia Kirmani, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from Aga Khan Medical College, The Aga Khan University and is affiliated with Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Kirmani works at Southern Nevada Pediatric Center in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.