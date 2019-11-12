Dr. Shazia Rafiq, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rafiq is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shazia Rafiq, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Shazia Rafiq, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Centennial, CO. They graduated from Fatima Jinnah Medical College and is affiliated with The Medical Center of Aurora.
Dr. Rafiq works at
Rocky Mountain Gastroenterology Associates-Centennial13111 E Briarwood Ave Ste 300, Centennial, CO 80112 Directions (303) 963-0845Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- The Medical Center of Aurora
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Nice person reports back to you right then and there!
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1548354939
- State University of New York - Buffalo
- Fatima Jinnah Medical College
Dr. Rafiq has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rafiq accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rafiq has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rafiq works at
Dr. Rafiq has seen patients for Gas-Bloat Syndrome, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rafiq on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Rafiq. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rafiq.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rafiq, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rafiq appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.