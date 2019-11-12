Overview

Dr. Shazia Rafiq, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Centennial, CO. They graduated from Fatima Jinnah Medical College and is affiliated with The Medical Center of Aurora.



Dr. Rafiq works at Rocky Mountain Gastroenterology Associates-Centennial in Centennial, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Gas-Bloat Syndrome, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.