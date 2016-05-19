Dr. Shazia Raza, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Raza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shazia Raza, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Shazia Raza, MD
Dr. Shazia Raza, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Wayne, MI. They specialize in Nephrology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Dow Medical College University Of Karachi and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn and Beaumont Hospital, Wayne.
Dr. Raza's Office Locations
1
Rajesh Bhagat MD PC4020 Venoy Rd, Wayne, MI 48184 Directions (734) 895-1456
2
Fresenius Medical Care Sheldon Corners6064 N Sheldon Rd, Canton, MI 48187 Directions (734) 207-6219
- 3 11200 Metro Airport Center Dr, Romulus, MI 48174 Directions (734) 955-7333
4
Fresenius Medical Care Garden City27201 W Warren St, Dearborn Heights, MI 48127 Directions (313) 274-5568
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn
- Beaumont Hospital, Wayne
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- NGS CoreSource
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
She is very friendly and thoroughly answers any questions you may have. She is very accommodating with schedules and has come visited me while I'm doing dialysis.
About Dr. Shazia Raza, MD
- Nephrology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Urdu
- 1831176189
Education & Certifications
- University Of Louisville
- Dow Medical College University Of Karachi
- Sir Syed College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Raza has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Raza accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Raza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Raza has seen patients for Acute Kidney Failure and Hyperkalemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Raza on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Raza speaks Urdu.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Raza. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Raza.
