Dr. Shazia Shivji, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shivji is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shazia Shivji, MD
Overview of Dr. Shazia Shivji, MD
Dr. Shazia Shivji, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Portage, IN. They graduated from St George's Hosp Med Sch/U London and is affiliated with Northwest Health- Porter.
Dr. Shivji works at
Dr. Shivji's Office Locations
-
1
Portage Medical Group3630 Willowcreek Rd, Portage, IN 46368 Directions (219) 762-3175Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwest Health- Porter
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shivji?
My first visit with Dr. Shivji was very nice. I felt comfortable and found her to be genuine in her demeaner. My previous Dr. moved and recommended her. I judge a Dr. by how they speak to you in general. She was professional but friendly at the same time.
About Dr. Shazia Shivji, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1639681018
Education & Certifications
- St George's Hosp Med Sch/U London
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shivji has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shivji accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shivji has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shivji works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Shivji. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shivji.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shivji, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shivji appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.