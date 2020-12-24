Overview of Dr. Shazia Siddiqui, MD

Dr. Shazia Siddiqui, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Lafayette, IN. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / BAQAI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Kokomo, Ascension St. Vincent Williamsport, Dukes Memorial Hospital, Franciscan Health Lafayette East , Indiana University Health Arnett Hospital, Logansport Memorial Hospital, Marion General Hospital, Pulaski Memorial Hospital and Woodlawn Hospital.



Dr. Siddiqui works at Lpc Surgery Center LLC in Lafayette, IN with other offices in Winamac, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Chronic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.