Overview

Dr. Shazia Tayyab, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Libertyville, IL. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from King Edward Medical University.



Dr. Tayyab works at Counseling Connection in Libertyville, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Phobia, ADHD and-or ADD and Anxiety along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.