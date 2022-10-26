Dr. Shazia Tayyab, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tayyab is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shazia Tayyab, MD
Dr. Shazia Tayyab, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Libertyville, IL. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from King Edward Medical University.
Counseling Connection31480 N US Highway 45 Ste 320, Libertyville, IL 60048 Directions (847) 680-2715
We have been working with Dr. Tayyab for over 10 years. She is punctual and her staff is helpful.
About Dr. Shazia Tayyab, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 27 years of experience
- English, Hindi
Education & Certifications
- Northwest Meml Hosps
- Finch University Health Sci/chgo M School
- King Edward Medical University
Dr. Tayyab has seen patients for Phobia, ADHD and-or ADD and Anxiety, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tayyab on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tayyab speaks Hindi.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Tayyab. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tayyab.
