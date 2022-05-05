Overview of Dr. Shazia Zafar, MD

Dr. Shazia Zafar, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Rawalpindi Medical College, University Of Health Sciences Lahore and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital West.



Dr. Zafar works at Southwest Florida Cancer Care in Pembroke Pines, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.