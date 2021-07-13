Overview

Dr. Shazib Khawaja, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Carrollton, GA. They completed their fellowship with Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center



Dr. Khawaja works at Tanner Heart & Vascular Specialists in Carrollton, GA with other offices in Wedowee, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hyperlipidemia and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.