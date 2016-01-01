Dr. Shea Cronley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cronley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview of Dr. Shea Cronley, MD
Dr. Shea Cronley, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Wright State University Boonshoft School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Dr. Cronley's Office Locations
Advocare Society Hill Pediatrics, CHA, LLC834 Chestnut St Ste 306, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Insurance Accepted
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CorVel
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Keystone Health Plan East
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Shea Cronley, MD
- Pediatrics
- 41 years of experience
- English
- Female
Education & Certifications
- Children'S Hospital Of Philadelphia
- Children's Medical Center
- Children's Medical Center
- Wright State University Boonshoft School Of Medicine
- Pediatrics
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cronley accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cronley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cronley has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cronley.
