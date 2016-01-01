See All Pediatricians in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Shea Cronley, MD

Pediatrics
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Shea Cronley, MD

Dr. Shea Cronley, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Wright State University Boonshoft School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Dr. Cronley works at Advocare Society Hill Pediatrics, CHA, LLC in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Cronley's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Advocare Society Hill Pediatrics, CHA, LLC
    834 Chestnut St Ste 306, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Otitis Media
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Pharyngitis
Otitis Media
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Pharyngitis

Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Asthma in Children Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bird Flu Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Febrile Convulsion Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Infant Care Chevron Icon
Infections Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Neonatal Care Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pediatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CorVel
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Keystone Health Plan East

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Shea Cronley, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 41 years of experience
    • English
    • Female
    • 1558302554
    Education & Certifications

    • Children'S Hospital Of Philadelphia
    • Children's Medical Center
    • Children's Medical Center
    • Wright State University Boonshoft School Of Medicine
    • Pediatrics
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shea Cronley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cronley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cronley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cronley works at Advocare Society Hill Pediatrics, CHA, LLC in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Cronley’s profile.

    Dr. Cronley has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cronley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cronley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cronley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

