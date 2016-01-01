Overview of Dr. Shea Holt, MD

Dr. Shea Holt, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth, Medical City Fort Worth and Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest Fort Worth.



Dr. Holt works at Dialysis Associates in Fort Worth, TX with other offices in Burleson, TX and Weatherford, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperkalemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.