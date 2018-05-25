Dr. Shea Joyner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Joyner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shea Joyner, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Shea Joyner, MD
Dr. Shea Joyner, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in McKinney, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Medical City Mckinney and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Allen.
Dr. Joyner works at
Dr. Joyner's Office Locations
Craig Ranch Ob/Gyn7900 Henneman Way Ste 100, McKinney, TX 75070 Directions (214) 544-6600
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Mckinney
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Allen
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Joyner?
Dr. Joyner is one of the best physicians that I have seen in all of my years as both a patient & a RN. She is personable, professional, & kind. She takes her time to ensure that all questions are answered thoroughly & that all options are discussed. Dr. Joyner does not rush or make you feel like you are wasting her time. Her knowledge in the field & her compassion for her patients is so reassuring. I would highly recommend her for any needs.
About Dr. Shea Joyner, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Joyner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joyner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Joyner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Joyner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Joyner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Joyner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Joyner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.