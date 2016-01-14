Dr. Shean Aujla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aujla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shean Aujla, MD
Dr. Shean Aujla, MD is a Pediatric Pulmonology Specialist in Summerville, SC. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.
MUSC Children's Health Specialty Care - Summerville4330 Ladson Rd, Summerville, SC 29485 Directions
MUSC Children's Health Specialty Care - Mt Pleasant2705 N Highway 17 Ste 100, Mount Pleasant, SC 29466 Directions
Very easy to talk to. After having a negative experience with different doctor, I was so happy to meet Dr. Aujla. She was helpful and actually talked to us about our concerns, which is what a good doctor should do. My five year old daughter felt comfortable with her too.
- Pediatric Pulmonology
- English
- Female
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
