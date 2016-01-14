Overview of Dr. Shean Aujla, MD

Dr. Shean Aujla, MD is a Pediatric Pulmonology Specialist in Summerville, SC. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.



Dr. Aujla works at MUSC Children's Health Specialty Care - Summerville in Summerville, SC with other offices in Mount Pleasant, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Asthma and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.