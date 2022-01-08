Dr. Sheba Khalid, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khalid is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sheba Khalid, MD
Overview of Dr. Sheba Khalid, MD
Dr. Sheba Khalid, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Leawood, KS. They graduated from FATIMA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Anderson County Hospital, Holton Community Hospital and Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Khalid works at
Dr. Khalid's Office Locations
-
1
Susan Warden Therapy LLC10965 Granada Ln Ste 102, Leawood, KS 66211 Directions (913) 663-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- Anderson County Hospital
- Holton Community Hospital
- Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Khalid?
I visited Dr. Khalid years ago for depression, and she was kind, thoughtful, had great advice and picked the perfect antidepressant for me. She saved me during a very hard time, and I'll always be grateful.
About Dr. Sheba Khalid, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1427005701
Education & Certifications
- FATIMA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khalid has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khalid accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khalid has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khalid works at
Dr. Khalid has seen patients for Group Psychotherapy and Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khalid on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Khalid. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khalid.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khalid, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khalid appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.