See All Orthopedic Surgeons in East Lansing, MI
Dr. Sheeba Joseph, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Sheeba Joseph, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.4 (7)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Sheeba Joseph, MD

Dr. Sheeba Joseph, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in East Lansing, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mclaren Greater Lansing and Sparrow Hospital.

Dr. Joseph works at MSU Health Care Sports Medicine & Orthopedics in East Lansing, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Orthopedic Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Labeed Nouri, MD
Dr. Labeed Nouri, MD
4.6 (48)
View Profile

Dr. Joseph's Office Locations

  1. 1
    MSU Health Care Sports Medicine & Orthopedics
    4660 S Hagadorn Rd, East Lansing, MI 48823 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (517) 884-6100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mclaren Greater Lansing
  • Sparrow Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Injuries Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Impingement Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Meniscus Injuries Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Injuries Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Instability Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Joseph?

    Jul 27, 2021
    Dr. Joseph did an excellent job with my broken wrist ( both sides). I felt at ease and completely trusted her recommendations. Dr. Joseph and her staff were very kind, efficient and helpful. It was a really bad break and I am grateful I am almost completely back to normal.
    Stacey Murray — Jul 27, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Sheeba Joseph, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Sheeba Joseph, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Joseph to family and friends

    Dr. Joseph's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Joseph

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Sheeba Joseph, MD.

    About Dr. Sheeba Joseph, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 11 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1215293089
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Connecticut Health Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University Hospitals Case Medical Center & Case Western Reserve University
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Case Western Reserve University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sheeba Joseph, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Joseph is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Joseph has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Joseph has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Joseph works at MSU Health Care Sports Medicine & Orthopedics in East Lansing, MI. View the full address on Dr. Joseph’s profile.

    Dr. Joseph has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Joseph on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Joseph. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Joseph.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Joseph, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Joseph appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Sheeba Joseph, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.