Overview

Dr. Sheeba Minhas-Pannu, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Mequon, WI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Spartan Health Sciences University, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Froedtert Hospital.



Dr. Minhas-Pannu works at Mequon Health Center in Mequon, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.