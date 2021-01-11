Dr. Sheeba has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rahman Sheeba, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Rahman Sheeba, MD
Dr. Rahman Sheeba, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Alpharetta, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sheeba's Office Locations
- 1 3300 Old Milton Pkwy Ste 175, Alpharetta, GA 30005 Directions (470) 568-2010
Outpatient Psychiatry Clinic1 Atwell Rd, Cooperstown, NY 13326 Directions (607) 547-3500
MDLive13630 Nw 8th St, Sunrise, FL 33325 Directions (800) 400-6354
Nystrom & Associates Ltd.1900 Silver Lake Rd NW Ste 110, Saint Paul, MN 55112 Directions (651) 628-9566
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I was very nervous about my visit, but Dr. Rahman really helped me. I have recommended her to my family and friends. Thought I should share my experience on-line. She was very easy to talk to and a great listener.
About Dr. Rahman Sheeba, MD
- Psychiatry
- 8 years of experience
- English
- 1023285848
Education & Certifications
- Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
- Psychiatry
