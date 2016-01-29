Dr. Sheeja Abraham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abraham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sheeja Abraham, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Sheeja Abraham, MD is a Pediatric Gastroenterology Specialist in Bryn Mawr, PA. They specialize in Pediatric Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital, Nemours Children's Hospital, Delaware and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Nemours Physicians Associates825 Old Lancaster Rd Ste 250, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010 Directions (215) 861-8800
Nemours Physicians Associates3855 West Chester Pike Ste 280, Newtown Square, PA 19073 Directions (302) 629-5030
DiPalma, Abraham33 S 9th St Fl 3, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions (215) 861-9100
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
- Nemours Children's Hospital, Delaware
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Coventry Health Care
- Devon Health
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Intergroup
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Medicaid of Pennsylvania
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- One Net
- Private HealthCare Systems
- QualCare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
How was your appointment with Dr. Abraham?
Wonderful doctor. Very thorough. Really helped my son. He's like a whole new baby.
- Pediatric Gastroenterology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- New York Presbyterian Hospital - New York Weill Cornell Center
- New York Presbyterian Hospital - New York Weill Cornell Center
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Dr. Abraham has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abraham accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abraham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abraham has seen patients for Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abraham on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Abraham speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Abraham. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abraham.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abraham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abraham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.