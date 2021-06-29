Overview of Dr. Sheel Patel, MD

Dr. Sheel Patel, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Willow Grove, PA. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.



Dr. Patel works at Abington Cancer Care Specialists in Willow Grove, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Secondary Malignancies and Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.