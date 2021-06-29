Dr. Sheel Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sheel Patel, MD
Dr. Sheel Patel, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Willow Grove, PA. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.
Abington Cancer Care Specialists3491 Commerce Ave, Willow Grove, PA 19090 Directions
- Ambetter
- Amerihealth
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Capital Blue Cross
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Midwest Health Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr.Patel has taken a scary,serious diagnosis and explained everything so clearly. I am no longer afraid! I actually look forward to my visits. I would highly recommend Dr. Patel!!!
- Hematology & Oncology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- Female
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Secondary Malignancies and Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
