Overview of Dr. Sheel Saxena, MD

Dr. Sheel Saxena, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in South Boston, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts University and is affiliated with Boston Medical Center.



Dr. Saxena works at South Boston Community Health Center in South Boston, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.