Dr. Sheel Sharma, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Bellevue Hospital Center and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Nyu Langone Inflammatory Bowel Disease Center305 E 33rd St, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 263-3707
Nyu Dermatologic Surgery Mohs Lab222 E 41st St, New York, NY 10017 Directions (212) 263-3707
Hospital Affiliations
- Bellevue Hospital Center
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
He was responsive and informative. Helped me understand what was going on and how to deal with it. He was nice. Tested me respectfully.
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
Dr. Sharma has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sharma accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sharma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sharma has seen patients for Hand Fracture , Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sharma on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sharma speaks Hindi.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Sharma. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sharma.
