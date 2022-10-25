Dr. Sheel Vatsia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vatsia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sheel Vatsia, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Sheel Vatsia, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Manhasset, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from MANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KASTURBA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.
Northwell Health300 Community Dr, Manhasset, NY 11030 Directions (516) 562-4970Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr Vatsia operated on my sister. He is personable, approachable and always willing to address any concerns. He's quite knowledgeable, well versed in his field.
- General Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English, Italian
Education & Certifications
- Denver Chldrns Hosp
- Nyu Hospitals Center, Thoracic Surgery Univ Hosp-Suny Stony Brook, General Surgery
- U Hosp - SUNY
- MANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KASTURBA MEDICAL COLLEGE
Dr. Vatsia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vatsia has seen patients for Mitral Valve Surgery, Port Placements or Replacements, Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid and and Pulmonary), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vatsia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Vatsia speaks Italian.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Vatsia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vatsia.
