Dr. Sheela Barhan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane University of Louisiana and is affiliated with Miami Valley Hospital.
Wright State Physicians1 Wyoming St Ste 4130, Dayton, OH 45409 Directions (937) 208-2850
- 2 128 E Apple St Ste 3800CHE, Dayton, OH 45409 Directions (937) 208-2850
Wright State Physicians400 Sugar Camp Cir Ste 101, Oakwood, OH 45409 Directions (937) 245-7777Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Miami Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 31 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Tulane University of Louisiana
Dr. Barhan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barhan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barhan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Barhan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barhan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barhan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barhan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.