Dr. Kerstetter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sheela Kerstetter, MD
Overview
Dr. Sheela Kerstetter, MD is a Dermatologist in Altoona, PA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Upmc Altoona.
Dr. Kerstetter works at
Locations
Healthforce Upmc Altoona1414 9Th Ave, Altoona, PA 16602 Directions (814) 946-1655
Hospital Affiliations
- Upmc Altoona
Experience & Treatment Frequency
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Was sent to Dr Kerstetter to receive treatment another local derm did not provide, and she worked with me, and is extremely educated on my rare skin disease. This is excellent for those in this local rural area!
About Dr. Sheela Kerstetter, MD
- Dermatology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1932235686
Education & Certifications
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kerstetter accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kerstetter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kerstetter has seen patients for Dermatitis and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kerstetter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Kerstetter. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kerstetter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kerstetter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kerstetter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.