Dr. Sheela Lohiya, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Pell City, AL. They completed their fellowship with University of Alabama at Birmingham



Dr. Lohiya works at Grandview Medical Group-Endocrinology in Pell City, AL with other offices in Fayetteville, GA and Birmingham, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Overweight along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.