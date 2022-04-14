Dr. Mahendra accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sheela Mahendra, MD
Dr. Sheela Mahendra, MD is a Pediatric Gastroenterology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They completed their fellowship with Alfred I DuPont Hospital for Children
Dr. Mahendra's Office Locations
- 1 1725 W Harrison St Ste 946, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 942-3034
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush University Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Mahendra has been a blessing - she was extremely helpful and informative as well as very caring towards our child.
- Pediatric Gastroenterology
- English
- 1568637841
Education & Certifications
- Alfred I DuPont Hospital for Children
- Pediatric Gastroenterology and Pediatrics
