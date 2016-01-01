Dr. Sheena Allen, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Allen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sheena Allen, DMD
Overview
Dr. Sheena Allen, DMD is a Cosmetic Dentistry Practitioner in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic Dentistry, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Allen works at
Locations
Dallas Office2100 Ross Ave Ste 960, Dallas, TX 75201 Directions (214) 269-7524Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Sheena Allen, DMD
- Cosmetic Dentistry
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1265681373
Education & Certifications
- Us Army's Advanced Education In Prosthodontics Program
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
Dr. Allen has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Allen using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Allen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
488 patients have reviewed Dr. Allen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Allen.
