Dr. Sheena Bhuva, MD
Dr. Sheena Bhuva, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Flower Mound, TX. They graduated from Texas Texas A&M College of Medicine|Texas Texas A&M University and is affiliated with Medical City Frisco.
Texas Back Institute4370 Medical Arts Dr Ste 230, Flower Mound, TX 75028 Directions (972) 634-3285Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Frisco
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- FirstCare Health Plans
- Galaxy Health Network
- HealthSmart
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
I was suffering from lower back pain, after treatment from Dr Bhuva I now have my life back the impact has been amazing, no more suffering back pain. I am forever grateful for your kindness is amazing your hard work is appreciated, and your concern and compassion for patients are impossible to forget. I am beyond grateful for my life back. You are awesome Dr. Bhuva
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- English
Education & Certifications
- Desert Spine and Sports Physicians
- Baylor University Medical Center
- Woodhull Medical Center|Woodhull Medical Center/NYU Langone
- Texas Texas A&M College of Medicine|Texas Texas A&M University
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Dr. Bhuva has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bhuva accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bhuva has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bhuva has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bhuva on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
53 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhuva. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhuva.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bhuva, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bhuva appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.