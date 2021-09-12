Dr. Sheena Dhadwal, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dhadwal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sheena Dhadwal, DO
Dr. Sheena Dhadwal, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Torrance, CA.
Torrance Specialty3565 Del Amo Blvd, Torrance, CA 90503 Directions (310) 214-0811Wednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Had a visit with Dr. Dhadwal for my dad. She took the time to listen to all our concerns, followed up with all his other doctors, made sure he was on the right medicines, and genuinely seemed to care. I am thrilled that my dad is in her care and strongly recommend her for older patients!
Dr. Dhadwal has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dhadwal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dhadwal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Dhadwal. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dhadwal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dhadwal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dhadwal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.