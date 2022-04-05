Dr. Dohar has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sheena Dohar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sheena Dohar, MD
Dr. Sheena Dohar, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Morgantown, WV.
Dr. Dohar works at
Dr. Dohar's Office Locations
1
PSIMED Inc1111 Van Voorhis Rd Ste J, Morgantown, WV 26505 Directions (304) 212-5526
2
Axiom Family Counseling Services Inc.225 Margaret Ave Ste 3, Jeannette, PA 15644 Directions (724) 522-5456
Hospital Affiliations
- Conemaugh Meyersdale Medical Center
- Heritage Valley Sewickley
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Dohar is the best psychiatrist there is. She is very efficient and always go above and beyond for her patients. She is very knowledge, up-front, and includes you in your overall plan of care.
About Dr. Sheena Dohar, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1144618414
Education & Certifications
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dohar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dohar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dohar works at
Dr. Dohar has seen patients for Anxiety, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dohar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Dohar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dohar.
