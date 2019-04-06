Overview of Dr. Sheena Duplantis, MD

Dr. Sheena Duplantis, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Houma, LA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Terrebonne General Health System.



Dr. Duplantis works at Life Coast Community Health Center in Houma, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Gestational Diabetes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.