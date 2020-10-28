See All Rheumatologists in Greenville, SC
Dr. Sheena Henry, MD

Rheumatology
5.0 (2)
Map Pin Small Greenville, SC
Overview of Dr. Sheena Henry, MD

Dr. Sheena Henry, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Greenville, SC. 

Dr. Henry works at Greenville Hospital System-internal Medicine in Greenville, SC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Henry's Office Locations

    Greenville Hospital System-internal Medicine
    701 Grove Rd, Greenville, SC 29605 (864) 455-7882

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ellis Fischel Cancer Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bone Density Scan
Joint Fluid Test
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Bone Density Scan
Joint Fluid Test
Musculoskeletal Function Test

Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 28, 2020
    Dr Henry was AMAZING! I haven't ever had a doctor take that much time with me and really listen to me. She was EXTREMELY thorough and explained everything! I would recommend her to EVERYONE!!
    Brandi C — Oct 28, 2020
    About Dr. Sheena Henry, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1467833806
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Henry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Henry works at Greenville Hospital System-internal Medicine in Greenville, SC. View the full address on Dr. Henry’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Henry. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Henry.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Henry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Henry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

