Overview of Dr. Sheena John, MD

Dr. Sheena John, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Waltham, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Trivandrum U, Kerala and is affiliated with St. Elizabeth's Medical Center.



Dr. John works at Waltham Medical Group in Waltham, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.