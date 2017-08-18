Overview of Dr. Sheena Kapadia, MD

Dr. Sheena Kapadia, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Arkansas College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center and Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.



Dr. Kapadia works at Novant Health First Charlotte Physicians EpiCentre in Charlotte, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.