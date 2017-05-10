Dr. Sheena Tonkin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tonkin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sheena Tonkin, MD
Overview of Dr. Sheena Tonkin, MD
Dr. Sheena Tonkin, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Lakeland, FL. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Tonkin's Office Locations
Watson Clinic Highlands2300 E COUNTY ROAD 540A, Lakeland, FL 33813 Directions (863) 607-3333Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 8:00pmSaturday8:00am - 6:00pmSunday9:00am - 3:00pm
Watson Clinic South1033 N PARKWAY FRONTAGE RD, Lakeland, FL 33803 Directions (863) 647-8011Wednesday7:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Tonkin is amazing. We love her and how sweet she is with your kids. She is knowledgeable and she has our complete trust of taking care of our kids. We highly recommend her to our family and friends.
About Dr. Sheena Tonkin, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1568720910
Education & Certifications
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tonkin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tonkin accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tonkin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tonkin has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tonkin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tonkin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tonkin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.