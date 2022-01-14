Overview of Dr. Sheeraz Iqbal, MD

Dr. Sheeraz Iqbal, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Ridgewood, NJ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Iqbal works at Ridgewood Medical Associates in Ridgewood, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.