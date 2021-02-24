See All Rheumatologists in Newark, DE
Dr. Sheerin Javed, MD

Rheumatology
2.4 (47)
Map Pin Small Newark, DE
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Sheerin Javed, MD

Dr. Sheerin Javed, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Newark, DE. 

Dr. Javed works at Delaware Medical Care Assocs in Newark, DE. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteopenia and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Javed's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Delaware Medical Care Assocs
    550 Stanton Christiana Rd Ste 103, Newark, DE 19713 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (302) 633-9033

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Christiana Hospital
  • Union Hospital Of Cecil County

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Neck Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Arthropathy Associated With Reiters Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Reiter's Syndrome (Reactive Arthritis) Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Still's Disease Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 47 ratings
    Patient Ratings (47)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (6)
    1 Star
    (25)
    Feb 24, 2021
    I love Dr Javed and her office staff. She's always compassionate towards me and gives good feedback. I never have to wait long and I don't feel rushed during my appointment. They have had to reschedule an appointment or two but I've cancelled appointments when not feeling well & they understand. I'm happy with my choice.
    — Feb 24, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Sheerin Javed, MD
    About Dr. Sheerin Javed, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    NPI Number
    • 1114963626
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sheerin Javed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Javed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Javed has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Javed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Javed works at Delaware Medical Care Assocs in Newark, DE. View the full address on Dr. Javed’s profile.

    Dr. Javed has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteopenia and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Javed on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    47 patients have reviewed Dr. Javed. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Javed.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Javed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Javed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

