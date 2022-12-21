Dr. Sheetal Chhaya, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chhaya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sheetal Chhaya, DO
Overview of Dr. Sheetal Chhaya, DO
Dr. Sheetal Chhaya, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Valleywise Health Medical Center.
Dr. Chhaya's Office Locations
Maricopa Integrated Health System2601 E Roosevelt St, Phoenix, AZ 85008 Directions (602) 344-5011MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Valleywise Comprehensive Health Center2525 E Roosevelt St, Phoenix, AZ 85008 Directions (602) 344-5027MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Valleywise Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Superb facility. A person visits them when they’re suffering, they definitely make the process easy for patients. Specially the center manager mr ajay Kumar kaushik very helpful and supportive.
About Dr. Sheetal Chhaya, DO
- Rheumatology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Gujarati
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chhaya has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chhaya accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chhaya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chhaya speaks Gujarati.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Chhaya. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chhaya.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chhaya, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chhaya appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.