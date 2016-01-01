Overview of Dr. Sheetal Dedania, MD

Dr. Sheetal Dedania, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Chevy Chase, MD. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY.



Dr. Dedania works at CHEVY CHASE OFFICE in Chevy Chase, MD with other offices in Falls Church, VA and Washington, DC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.