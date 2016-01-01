Dr. Sheetal Golla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Golla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sheetal Golla, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sheetal Golla, MD
Dr. Sheetal Golla, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Cypress, TX.
Dr. Golla works at
Dr. Golla's Office Locations
-
1
Houston Kidney Specialists Center (HKSC)21212 Northwest Fwy Ste 355, Cypress, TX 77429 Directions (281) 805-3552
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress
- Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Golla?
About Dr. Sheetal Golla, MD
- Nephrology
- English
- 1235149600
Education & Certifications
- Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Golla has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Golla accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Golla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Golla works at
Dr. Golla has seen patients for Proteinuria, Hyperkalemia and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Golla on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Golla has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Golla.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Golla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Golla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.