Overview of Dr. Sheetal Kale, MD

Dr. Sheetal Kale, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Gilbert, AZ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Grant Medical College and is affiliated with Banner Gateway Medical Center, Chandler Regional Medical Center and Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.



Dr. Kale works at Comprehensive Womens Healthcare in Gilbert, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.