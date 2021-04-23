See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Gilbert, AZ
Dr. Sheetal Kale, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.6 (13)
Map Pin Small Gilbert, AZ
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Sheetal Kale, MD

Dr. Sheetal Kale, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Gilbert, AZ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Grant Medical College and is affiliated with Banner Gateway Medical Center, Chandler Regional Medical Center and Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.

Dr. Kale works at Comprehensive Womens Healthcare in Gilbert, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kale's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Comprehensive womens Healthcare
    201 W Guadalupe Rd Ste 310, Gilbert, AZ 85233 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 813-0944

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Banner Gateway Medical Center
  • Chandler Regional Medical Center
  • Mercy Gilbert Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies

Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abnormal Menstruation Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain During Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Post Menopause Treatment Chevron Icon
Post-Menopausal Problems Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Premenstrual Syndrome Chevron Icon
Prenatal Care and Counseling Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Admar
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • AmeriPlan
    • Anthem
    • Arizona Foundation
    • Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
    • Arizona Medical Network
    • Assurant Health
    • AZ Benefit Options
    • Banner Health
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Benesight
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Care 1st Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Care Network
    • Community Health Choice
    • CorVel
    • Evolutions Healthcare Systems
    • First Health
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Guardian
    • Health Choice of Arizona
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • HealthStar
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • Indian Health Service
    • inHealth
    • Integra Physician Network
    • INTotal Health
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Maricopa Health Plan
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Mercy Care
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • PHCS
    • Prime Health Services
    • Pyramid Life
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Today's Options
    • Tricare
    • United Healthcare Community Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USA Managed Care Organization
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 23, 2021
    I really can’t say enough good things about Dr. Kale and her medical assistant Brenda at Comprehensive Women’s Healthcare. I’ve been seeing her for about 2 years with my endometriosis complications, and recently had laparoscopic surgery to remove 2 ovarian cysts. I had a similar procedure done about 3 years ago with a different doctor, and the experience was a total nightmare. But with Dr. Kale it was as good as it possibly could have been. She is caring and thorough, and takes the time to explain everything to make you feel comfortable. 5 stars, A+++, all the accolades to Dr. Kale!!!
    Holly Poinsettia Noel — Apr 23, 2021
    About Dr. Sheetal Kale, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi and Marathi
    NPI Number
    • 1073648549
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Rochester General Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Grant Medical College
    Undergraduate School
    • B.N. Bandodkar College of Science, Thane, India
