Dr. Sheetal Kale, MD
Overview of Dr. Sheetal Kale, MD
Dr. Sheetal Kale, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Gilbert, AZ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Grant Medical College and is affiliated with Banner Gateway Medical Center, Chandler Regional Medical Center and Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.
Comprehensive womens Healthcare201 W Guadalupe Rd Ste 310, Gilbert, AZ 85233 Directions (480) 813-0944
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Gateway Medical Center
- Chandler Regional Medical Center
- Mercy Gilbert Medical Center
How was your appointment with Dr. Kale?
I really can’t say enough good things about Dr. Kale and her medical assistant Brenda at Comprehensive Women’s Healthcare. I’ve been seeing her for about 2 years with my endometriosis complications, and recently had laparoscopic surgery to remove 2 ovarian cysts. I had a similar procedure done about 3 years ago with a different doctor, and the experience was a total nightmare. But with Dr. Kale it was as good as it possibly could have been. She is caring and thorough, and takes the time to explain everything to make you feel comfortable. 5 stars, A+++, all the accolades to Dr. Kale!!!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Marathi
- 1073648549
- Rochester General Hospital
- Grant Medical College
- B.N. Bandodkar College of Science, Thane, India
Dr. Kale has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kale accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kale has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kale speaks Hindi and Marathi.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Kale. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kale.
