Dr. Sheetal Kircher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kircher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sheetal Kircher, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sheetal Kircher, MD
Dr. Sheetal Kircher, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Kircher works at
Dr. Kircher's Office Locations
-
1
Northwestern Medical Faculty Foundation675 N Saint Clair St Ste 21-100, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-0990
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- HFN
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kircher?
Dr K is a spectacular dr and human being. When my husband had a reoccurrence to his lung, she put her arms around him and said this is not the news she wanted to report. She is not an alarmist and worked with us for our trip to Europe and getting an oncologist in Florida, as we r snowbirds. Her office handles appointments and they all hi over and above.
About Dr. Sheetal Kircher, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 17 years of experience
- English, Dutch
- 1215184577
Education & Certifications
- McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University
- University of Chicago Medical Center
- Rush Medical College Of Rush University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kircher has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kircher accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kircher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kircher works at
Dr. Kircher has seen patients for Colorectal Cancer and Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kircher on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kircher speaks Dutch.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Kircher. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kircher.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kircher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kircher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.