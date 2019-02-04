See All Oncologists in Chicago, IL
Dr. Sheetal Kircher, MD

Medical Oncology
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Sheetal Kircher, MD

Dr. Sheetal Kircher, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Kircher works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Colorectal Cancer and Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Kircher's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Northwestern Medical Faculty Foundation
    Northwestern Medical Faculty Foundation
675 N Saint Clair St Ste 21-100, Chicago, IL 60611
(312) 695-0990

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwestern Memorial Hospital

Colorectal Cancer
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer
Liver Cancer
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthLink
    • HFN
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Feb 04, 2019
    Dr K is a spectacular dr and human being. When my husband had a reoccurrence to his lung, she put her arms around him and said this is not the news she wanted to report. She is not an alarmist and worked with us for our trip to Europe and getting an oncologist in Florida, as we r snowbirds. Her office handles appointments and they all hi over and above.
    Rebecca Fistel in Michigan City, IN — Feb 04, 2019
    About Dr. Sheetal Kircher, MD

    • Medical Oncology
    • 17 years of experience
    • English, Dutch
    • 1215184577
    Education & Certifications

    • McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University
    • University of Chicago Medical Center
    • Rush Medical College Of Rush University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sheetal Kircher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kircher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kircher has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kircher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kircher works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Dr. Kircher’s profile.

    Dr. Kircher has seen patients for Colorectal Cancer and Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kircher on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Kircher. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kircher.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kircher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kircher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

