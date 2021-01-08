Overview

Dr. Sheetal Nijhawan, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Hermitage, PA. They graduated from Bangalore University / Bangalore Medical College and is affiliated with Sharon Regional Medical Center - Emergency Care Center.



Dr. Nijhawan works at Steward Surgical & Weight Loss Specialists in Hermitage, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Cholecystitis and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.