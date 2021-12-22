Overview

Dr. Sheetal Patel, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hendrick Medical Center and Medical City Plano.



Dr. Patel works at 360 Bariatrics in Plano, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.