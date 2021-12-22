Dr. Sheetal Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sheetal Patel, MD
Overview
Dr. Sheetal Patel, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hendrick Medical Center and Medical City Plano.
Locations
360 Bariatrics - Surgical Associates of Collin County4001 W 15th St Ste 335, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 596-5225
Hospital Affiliations
- Hendrick Medical Center
- Medical City Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Very thorough and professional
About Dr. Sheetal Patel, MD
- General Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English, Gujarati and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Florida-Minimally Invasive and Bariatric Surgery
- Metropolitan Group Hospitals Residency In General Surgery
- Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center
- Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
- Baylor University
