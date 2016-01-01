Dr. Sheetal Sran, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sheetal Sran, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sheetal Sran, MD
Dr. Sheetal Sran, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Woodland, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Government Medical College Patiala, Baba Farid University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Woodland Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Sran works at
Dr. Sran's Office Locations
-
1
Dignity Health Woodland Clinic2081 Bronze Star Dr Dept 2, Woodland, CA 95776 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Western Health Advantage
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sran?
About Dr. Sheetal Sran, MD
- Pediatrics
- 17 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Punjabi
- Female
- 1477799989
Education & Certifications
- Umdnj New Jersey Med School|Umdnj-New Jersey Medical School|University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey
- Government Medical College Patiala, Baba Farid University Of Health Sciences
- Pediatrics
Hospital Affiliations
- Woodland Memorial Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sran has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sran accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Sran using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Sran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sran works at
Dr. Sran speaks Hindi and Punjabi.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Sran. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sran.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.