Dr. Sheetal Wagle, MD
Overview
Dr. Sheetal Wagle, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Columbia, MD. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUNE / B.J. MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Howard County General Hospital.
Dr. Wagle works at
Locations
Neurology Clinic of Maryland10770 Hickory Ridge Rd, Columbia, MD 21044 Directions (410) 988-4013
Hospital Affiliations
- Howard County General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Wagle has been very kind and attentive in treating my migraines. She has put a lot of effort into finding medications to control my symptoms. I now have four to six migraines per month instead of nearly every day of the month.
About Dr. Sheetal Wagle, MD
- Neurology
- English, Hindi
Education & Certifications
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- UNIVERSITY OF PUNE / B.J. MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Neurology
Dr. Wagle speaks Hindi.
