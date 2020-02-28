Dr. Shefali Gupta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gupta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shefali Gupta, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Shefali Gupta, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Tempe, AZ. They specialize in Nephrology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT ARLINGTON and is affiliated with Banner Desert Medical Center, HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center and St. Luke's Medical Center.
Dr. Gupta's Office Locations
Southwest Kidney Institute2149 E Warner Rd Ste 101, Tempe, AZ 85284 Directions (480) 610-6100
Southwest Kidney Institute, PLC9746 N 90th Pl Ste 205, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Directions (480) 610-6100
Osborn Family Healthcare3501 N Scottsdale Rd Ste 347, Scottsdale, AZ 85251 Directions (480) 610-6100
Arizona Heart and Arrhythmia Clinic4550 E Bell Rd Ste 158, Phoenix, AZ 85032 Directions (480) 610-6100
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Desert Medical Center
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center
- St. Luke's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I have had the pleasure of being a patient of Dr Gumpta after my recent bout with renal failure. I have to say after 68 years she is the first doctor that proved she was working for me. She explained everything with words I understood and twice after going through my records the doctor called me at home sometimes at nine at night after working all day. She is like a modern day Dr. Welbey! Most doctors have the assistant follow up but Dr Gupta takes the time with a call directly from her. I am so happy to have met her and her wonderful staff
- Nephrology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1902927981
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT ARLINGTON
Dr. Gupta has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gupta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gupta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gupta works at
Dr. Gupta has seen patients for Acidosis, Hyperkalemia and Mineral Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gupta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gupta has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gupta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gupta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gupta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.