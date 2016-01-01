Overview of Dr. Shefali Kapadia, MD

Dr. Shefali Kapadia, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New Albany, IN. They graduated from American University Of The Caribbean School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health Floyd and Clark Memorial Health.



Dr. Kapadia works at Baptist Health Medical Group Hospital Medicine in New Albany, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.